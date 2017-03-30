Bill adding classes on dealing with police passes Senate



AUSTIN (KXAN) — A bill that will require high schoolers to learn how to interact with police has passed the Texas senate.

SB 30 would require the State Board of Education to adopt rules requiring the course where students would learn their rights along with the officer’s duties and how to file a complaint.

It also calls for driver’s license manuals to be updated to detail what to do when stopped by an officer.

The bill was filed by Democratic Senators John Whitmire of Houston and Royce West of Dallas.

Royce says the incident involving Sandra Bland prompted him to draft the community safety act.

“We need to have a serious conversation about what are the rules, and those rules should be placed into a driver’s license manual and just kind of think about it; it just makes sense, but that’s the best place to deliver that information as well as our schools,” Sen. West (D-Dallas) said.

The bill will now go to the house.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick issued a statement applauding the passage of the bill saying it will build trust in communities across the state.