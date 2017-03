ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — All southbound lanes of Interstate 35 have reopened following a crash involving a big rig near the Old Settlers interchange this morning.

The crash closed two lanes of the interstate causing big headaches for commuters.

Drivers in Williamson County are facing nearly an hour-long delay on Southbound Interstate 35 Thursday morning.

#WilcoTraffic: OUCH! 😱 Nearly an hr delay from @visitgeorgetown on SB 35 due to a multi car crash blocking lns in RR pic.twitter.com/J2u2KcA4Sr — Amanda Dugan (@mandydugan) March 30, 2017

Round Rock Police say there were no major injuries as a result of the collision.