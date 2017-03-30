Austin police K9 dies from aggressive form of cancer

K9 Blitz, who died from cancer on March 29, 2017 (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — K9 Blitz, who entered service with the Austin Police Department in 2008, has died from an aggressive form of cancer.

Blitz’s partner, Officer Darrin Lahr and his family, have laid Blitz to rest. The patrol K9 was previously diagnosed with Multifocal Large Cell Lymph sarcoma.

For his entire career, K9 Blitz patrolled the streets of Austin with Office Lahr, making more than 100 arrests. cA single purpose K9, Blitz was tasked with supporting police officers and specialized units with apprehending criminals.

APD says their Canine Unit was created in 1979 to provide trained police canines to assist teams in prevention and detection of crime, locating people sought by police and promoting a favorable image of the department.

K9 Blitz and Austin Police Officer Darrin Lahr (Austin Police Department Photo)
