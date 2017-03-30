Austin mayor talks sanctuary cities with federal officials

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Austin Mayor Steve Adler (KXAN Photo)
Austin Mayor Steve Adler (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Steve Adler has returned from Washington where he pressed for answers after the federal government announced a crackdown on sanctuary cities earlier this week. The mayor met with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

He says he did not get a clear answer what the government defines as a sanctuary city. But the mayor says no one has told him Austin is violating federal law despite being called a sanctuary city by some.

“It was his priority that we should be focusing on the significant criminals. That his highest priority is to get the bad actors off the street,” said Adler. “And to that end, his priorities are in alignment with our priorities here in Austin and in Travis County.”

Travis County officials said the new federal guidelines would not affect Travis County. If the federal government tried to cut funds from the city of Austin, Mayor Adler says he could see the city suing to stop the cuts.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s