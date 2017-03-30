Austin mayor talks sanctuary cities with federal officials

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Mayor Steve Adler has returned from Washington where he pressed for answers after the federal government announced a crackdown on sanctuary cities earlier this week. The mayor met with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

He says he did not get a clear answer what the government defines as a sanctuary city. But the mayor says no one has told him Austin is violating federal law despite being called a sanctuary city by some.

“It was his priority that we should be focusing on the significant criminals. That his highest priority is to get the bad actors off the street,” said Adler. “And to that end, his priorities are in alignment with our priorities here in Austin and in Travis County.”

Travis County officials said the new federal guidelines would not affect Travis County. If the federal government tried to cut funds from the city of Austin, Mayor Adler says he could see the city suing to stop the cuts.