Armed serial robber targeting Austin restaurants late at night

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Surveillance photos show a man who has robbed several Austin restaurants at gunpoint this month.

The man, described as a black male, around 5-foot-11 to 6-feet tall, was seen wearing two different styles of Letterman jackets with a bandana over his face. He is believed to be the suspect in the following robberies:

Wednesday, March 15 11:44 p.m. – Domino’s Pizza, 719 William Cannon Dr.

Thursday, March 16 12:55 a.m. – Domino’s Pizza, 720 Bastrop Highway

Monday, March 20 3:44 a.m. – IHOP, 1101 S. Mopac Expressway

Monday, March 20 4:42 a.m. – IHOP, 901 E. Koenig Ln.

Thursday, March 30 2:47 a.m. – Chevron, 30 North IH-35 Service Road Southbound

In all five cases, the suspect was armed with a black, semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine. The suspect is targeting restaurants that are open late at night.

APD’s Robbery Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying the man. If you have any information please call the tip line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

Austin police are investigating to determine if these cases are linked to robberies overnight in San Marcos and Kyle.