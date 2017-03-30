American Airlines pilot dies after medical episode on flight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KXAN) — An American Airlines flight to Albuquerque landed safely after the co-pilot died just before landing Wednesday.

Our sister station in Albuquerque reports the captain declared a medical emergency before just before the flight from Dallas-Fort Worth approached the Albuquerque International Sunport.

The captain of the Boeing 737-800 landed the flight safely as CPR was being given to the co-pilot.

The plane was met by EMS crews. First officer William “Mike” Grubbs was pronounced dead at the airport.

The 737 can be flown by just one pilot; airline pilots are required to train for these exact emergencies even though they are rare.

