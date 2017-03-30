Amazon.com announces 10th fulfillment center in Texas

KATY, Texas (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. has announced plans for a 10th fulfillment center in Texas.

Seattle-based Amazon on Wednesday announced the site in Katy, near Houston, will have about 1 million square feet of space and create 1,000 full-time jobs. Amazon employees will pick, pack and ship larger-sized customer items, such as music equipment, sports gear and electronics.

The company, with operations in Texas since 2013, currently has facilities in Coppell, Haslet, Dallas, Fort Worth, Schertz and San Marcos.

An Amazon statement says previously announced sites in Houston and Coppell are under construction.