Within hours, two killed in separate crashes on US 290 near Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — In a span of three hours, two people died while driving along US 290 just east of Fredericksburg Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Public Safety says the first crash happened around noon on US 290 about three miles east of Fredericksburg. In that crash, a female driver in a Lexus SUV was driving westbound on US 290 when for an unknown reason, she veered into the eastbound lane, hitting a Mazda. The driver of the Mazda, a 69-year-old woman, died at the scene.

As emergency crews were working on the first crash, another crash happened one mile east of there around 2:45 p.m. DPS officials say Ned Little, 75, and his wife, Elizabeth Little, 51, were driving eastbound on US 290 when he tried to make a U-turn across the eastbound lane. As he was making the turn, DPS says he turned into the path of a semi truck and was hit. Mr. Little died at the scene, his wife was taken to the hospital.

This stretch of highway where the deadly crashes happened just saw a speed limit decrease earlier this year. The Texas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit from 70 to 60 mph after a three-vehicle crash claimed the lives of four people late last year.