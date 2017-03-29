Williamson County deputy shoots dog that attacked woman

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A dog the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says was about to attack another dog after attacking a woman was shot and killed by a deputy Wednesday morning

The incident happened in the 1300 block of Tamayo Drive in northwest Austin just before 9 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says around 8;45 a.m., a deputy patrolling the area happened upon a 35-year-old woman on the side of the road who had visible wounds on her arm. The woman explained she had just been attacked by an aggressive dog that was still on the loose.

After the deputy requested medical help for the woman they began searching for the dog. They found the dog shortly after about to attack a small dog being walked by a couple.

At that point, the deputy shot the dog. Authorities can’t say at this time if the dog was a stray or if it belonged to someone.

The woman who was injured was transported to St. David’s Hospital in Round Rock where it was determined she had sustained serious wounds.