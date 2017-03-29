VIDEO: Homes destroyed by overnight storms in Rockwall

ROCKWALL, Texas (KXAN) — Severe storms covered a large portion of Texas early Wednesday morning. Experts are working to determine is a tornado touched down in Rockwall after several homes received major damage and one person was injured.

Search and rescue teams were dispatched around 4 a.m. after six homes in the area around Panhandle Drive and Chuck Wagon Drive were destroyed. Several other homes received broken windows and other minor damage.

It is unclear yet if a tornado actually touched down.

It’s the same area where a powerful storm in December 2015 spawned tornadoes and damaged or destroyed more than 400 homes and buildings in nearby Rowlett. Thirteen lives were lost in the storm area then.

“Everybody’s concerned about their neighbors and we’re trying to reassure them everyone’s ok,” Rockwall Mayor Jim Pruitt told NBC affiliate KXAS. “We take this stuff seriously. That’s why you see so many people out here so fast.”

The person injured received non-life threatening injuries.