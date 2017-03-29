VIDEO: Busted shoplifter ‘goes crazy’

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KOIN) — A teen who captured the moment a security guard confronted a shoplifting suspect in a Hillsboro pharmacy said it was the last thing he expected to happen, and now the video has been seen around the globe.

Kicks and fists flew as the security guard struggled to restrain the suspected shoplifter on March 14 at Rite Aid off of 185th Avenue.

“She started going crazy,” Kody Youmans, who recorded the video, told KOIN 6 News. “He was trying to keep her detained until the cops got there.”

The 16-year-old said it was clear the woman wasn’t giving up without a fight.

“That was something I had to record,” Youmans said.

The video took off, racking up more than half a million views by Tuesday night.

Police arrested Sarah Michelle Jarvis, 26, and charged her with robbery.

“She surprisingly calmed down right away,” Youmans said.

Under Oregon law, a person can detain a shoplifter until police show up. Hillsboro Police Dept. says the Washington County DA will decide if more charges will be filed.