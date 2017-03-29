UT’s Jones declares to declare for NBA Draft

AUSTIN (KXAN) – University of Texas freshman guard Andrew Jones will declare for the NBA Draft the school announced Wednesday. Jones does not plan to hire an agent. Jones started 23 games his freshman season, averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 3.9 rebounds.

“My family and I have decided that it is best for me to test the waters,” Jones said. “We want to see where I stand in the draft, but we’re also looking to improve my game as well. We are looking to get accurate feedback from NBA personnel to know my scouting report, so that I can get better during this offseason.”

Jones will have until June 12th, 10 days before the draft to withdraw his name and return to Texas for his sophomore season. Fellow freshman Jarrett Allen is going through the same process.