Thrall ISD delays start of school due to power outage

THRALL, Texas (KXAN) — All school in Thrall will have a delayed start Wednesday as crews work to restore power after overnight storms.

School will now begin at 10 a.m., Superintendent Tommy Hooker said in a statement.

Buses will pick up two hours later than their normal pick up time. Bus routes to Taylor for college and special education students are not delayed.

STAAR testing will be rescheduled for Thursday.

School officials will reassess the situation at 8 a.m. to make a determination whether school should be delayed again or cancelled for the day.