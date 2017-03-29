Third driver pulled over by man impersonating police near Kyle

Related Coverage Fake cops try to pull over two drivers in the Kyle-area

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A third case of a man impersonating police in Hays County has now been reported on Farm to Market 2001 in the Kyle-area.

Deputies were called to FM 2001 near Windy Hill Road on Monday at 8:30 p.m. when a pickup truck began following a driver and turned on red and blue emergency lights.

The victim said he thought he was being pulled over for a traffic stop. The suspect got out of the truck and was described as a white male, around 5-foot-9, medium build and medium length dark hair. He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

When the driver saw what the suspect was wearing, he immediately drove away. The suspect did not follow the driver.

In one of the previous cases, a second suspect was seen in the truck. The first case was reported on March 16 at 11:44 p.m. on FM 2001 near Goforth Road when a woman was pulled over by a silver Chevrolet pickup truck with damage to the front left quarter panel. When the suspect got out dressed in black, the woman drove away. On March 23, after midnight on FM 2001 near Satterwhite Road, a driver said he stopped after being pulled over by a truck with red and blue emergency lights. He became worried when the suspect took a long time to get out of the truck.

When the suspect got out of the truck, he shined a flashlight in a way that the driver took to be a command to get out of his vehicle. When the driver couldn’t see any police markings on the truck, he sped away.

The sheriff’s office needs your help identifying the truck and the possible suspects. Anyone with information on the incident should call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896 and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division. You can also call Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

Sheriff Gary Cutler says if you are ever unsure of the legitimacy of a law enforcement traffic stop by an unmarked car, follow these simple steps: Alert the officer that you are aware they are trying to stop you by activating your vehicle’s hazard lights and then drive to nearest lighted area while going the posted speed limit.

You can call 911 to tell dispatch of your concerns and where you are stopping. “All law enforcement officers are required to carry official identification cards and can be requested to produce them to ensure you that they are peace officers,” the sheriff said in a statement.