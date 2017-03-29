The Perfect Plan for Shopping Round Top

By Published:

Round Top is the place to shop antiques and vintage treasures that are truly one of a kind. It is also massive and needs to be tackled with a plan. Catelyn Silapachai owns The Distillery Market and she stopped by the studio with expert advice on going shopping, and conquering!   She explained that Round Top happens twice a year.  It’s a small town between Austin and Houston.  Over 40,000 people attend for two weeks in the spring, and fall for one of the biggest antique shows in the country.  Catelyn provides personalized guided shopping trips.  She ask a private group of 2- 4 people what their wish list is ahead of time, then she takes them out for the day to find exactly what they are looking for.  Whether it is food, or a certain piece of furniture.   Some of her own personal treasure are vintage jewelry, and textiles.

 

For more information go to https://thedistillerymarket.com/

