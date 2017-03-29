Texas swimmers Licon and Conger visit More Than the Score

By Published:
Will Licon and Jack Conger (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — University of Texas swimmers Will Licon and Jack Conger were guests on More Than the Score Wednesday.

The two seniors helped lead Texas to their 3rd straight NCAA Men’s Swimming and Diving National Championship.

Licon became just the fourth swimmer in NCAA history to win four different individual events during his career claiming titles in the 100 and 200 Breaststroke and the 200 and 400 Individual Medley. Conger won the 200 Butterfly on Saturday for his first individual NCAA title.

