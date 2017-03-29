Texas considers making it harder for police to hold seized property

Related Coverage APNewsBreak: Feds advise workaround on asset forfeiture rule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The latest step to curb “civil asset forfeiture” will play out in a Texas House subcommittee Wednesday. A select group of lawmakers will hear public testimony on a bill that is expected to make it harder for law enforcement to keep seized property from persons suspected of involvement with crime or illegal activity.

Critics say the practice creates a near impossible situation for someone to get their property back and it stays in the hands of law enforcement.

Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, filed HB 155, which would shift the burden of proof to the state of Texas when keeping seized property. Right now, to get property back, a person accused of the crime has the burden to prove that property was not used for a crime.

HB 323, on the other hand, would require the law enforcement agency to have “clear and convincing” evidence to hold property. The bill, authored by the subcommittee chairman, Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburgh, would make the law enforcement agency pay the court cost, attorney fees, and storage fees for seized property instead of the accused person.

