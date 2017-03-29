Texas considers making it harder for police to hold seized property

By Published:
More than $100,000 and 20 firearms were seized from home in Dale. (Austin Police Department)
More than $100,000 and 20 firearms were seized from home in Dale. (Austin Police Department)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The latest step to curb “civil asset forfeiture” will play out in a Texas House subcommittee Wednesday. A select group of lawmakers will hear public testimony on a bill that is expected to make it harder for law enforcement to keep seized property from persons suspected of involvement with crime or illegal activity.

Critics say the practice creates a near impossible situation for someone to get their property back and it stays in the hands of law enforcement.

Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, filed HB 155, which would shift the burden of proof to the state of Texas when keeping seized property. Right now, to get property back, a person accused of the crime has the burden to prove that property was not used for a crime.

HB 323, on the other hand, would require the law enforcement agency to have “clear and convincing” evidence to hold property. The bill, authored by the subcommittee chairman, Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburgh, would make the law enforcement agency pay the court cost, attorney fees, and storage fees for seized property instead of the accused person.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m. Phil Prazan explains why there could be millions of dollars in play with these bills.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s