Second skunk tests positive for rabies in Burnet

Related Coverage Animals test positive for rabies in Hays, Burnet counties

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A sick skunk found on March 19 in Burnet has tested positive for rabies, the second with a positive rabies test in Burnet this year.

The skunk was found in the 1500 block of East Johnson Street, on the city’s northeast side. Police took the skunk and sent it for testing by the state. Officers received confirmation Wednesday that the skunk has rabies.

“Burnet police wants the citizens to be very aware of the information and to make sure that they get all of their pets vaccinated,” the department said. “Burnet police also wants to let the citizens to know, not to leave any food out on the back porch or on the ground, it appears that the skunks are coming up to the food that has been left out.”

If anyone has questions about where to take their animals to be vaccinated, they can call Burnet police at 512-756-6404.

Tuesday, rabid bats were found outside a Georgetown elementary school and a nearby house. Georgetown Animal Control officers say they don’t not believe that any people or pets have been exposed to rabies from the bats.