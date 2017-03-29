Rabid bats found at Georgetown elementary school, nearby house

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A bat found at Pickett Elementary School in Georgetown on March 23 has tested positive for rabies.

The bat was collected by Georgetown Animal Services and sent to the Texas Department of State Health Services in Austin for testing. The positive test was first indicated on Friday, March 27.

Another bat collected at a nearby house on March 19 also tested positive for rabies. Animal control officers say they don not believe that any people or pets have been exposed to rabies from the bats.

Still, the city of Georgetown says it’s important to make sure they have current rabies vaccination.

“Not all downed bats have rabies and not all rabid bats appear sick,” said Kelly Thyssen, animal control officer with the Georgetown Police Department. “If you find a bat, especially if it is inside your home, in an area that a child has access to, in a room with a sleeping person, or if your pet potentially had contact with it, please call us.”

Bats are wild animals and should never be handled, Thyssen said.

You can report a bat or other animal that you believe may have rabies by calling the 24-hour number for the Georgetown Police Department at 512-930-3510. For questions or concerns about rabies, call the Williamson County and Cities Health District at 512-943-3660.

Find additional information about rabies in animals here.