Police seek robber targeting women in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect, they say, is targeting women near an east Austin apartment complex.

The man, described as being tall and thin, has approached or successfully robbed five different women at gunpoint near the Mueller Flats Apartment Homes at 1071 Clayton Lane.

The incidents have happened over the span of two weeks on each of the following dates:

03/13/2017, at about 8:05 a.m.

03/20/2017, at about 10:21 p.m.

03/22/2017, at about 6:26 a.m.

03/22/2017, at about 10 a.m.

03/23/2017, at about 6:36 a.m.

Police said it’s unknown if the incidents are related, but investigators are treating the search as if they are. A Texas Department of Public Safety forensic sketch artist was able to produce a composite of the man’s likeness.

APD’s Robbery Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating and identifying the suspect in this case. If you have information, please contact the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.