Multiple people killed in church bus crash near Garner State Park

CONCAN, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are working a deadly crash involving a small bus and a pick-up truck on Highway 83 near Garner State Park Wednesday afternoon. The head-on collision happened around 2 p.m. and there are multiple deaths.

First Baptist Church in New Braunfels posted to Facebook that they have received word that a bus carrying their senior adults coming back from a 3-retreat at Alto Frio Baptist Encampment were involved in the crash. “We understand there have been some fatalities,” the post says. “All activities for tonight are cancelled, including dinner. The Sanctuary will be open this evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved.”

“It was a really gruesome scene,” said Rick Ballesteros of Uvalde during a phone interview with WOAI.

All lanes of Highway 83 are closed between Garner State Park and Texas 127 in Concan.

Garner State Park is approximately 88 miles west of San Antonio.