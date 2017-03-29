Multiple people killed in church bus crash near Garner State Park

By Published: Updated:
Deadly crash involving a church bus on Highway 83 near Garner State Park on March 29, 2017. (WOAI)
Deadly crash involving a church bus on Highway 83 near Garner State Park on March 29, 2017. (WOAI)

CONCAN, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities are working a deadly crash involving a small bus and a pick-up truck on Highway 83 near Garner State Park Wednesday afternoon. The head-on collision happened around 2 p.m. and there are multiple deaths.

First Baptist Church in New Braunfels posted to Facebook that they have received word that a bus carrying their senior adults coming back from a 3-retreat at Alto Frio Baptist Encampment were involved in the crash. “We understand there have been some fatalities,” the post says. “All activities for tonight are cancelled, including dinner. The Sanctuary will be open this evening for prayer and support. Please be in prayer for all involved.”

“It was a really gruesome scene,” said Rick Ballesteros of Uvalde during a phone interview with WOAI.

All lanes of Highway 83 are closed between Garner State Park and Texas 127 in Concan.

Garner State Park is approximately 88 miles west of San Antonio.

Deadly crash involving a church bus on Highway 83 near Garner State Park on March 29, 2017. (WOAI)
Deadly crash involving a church bus on Highway 83 near Garner State Park on March 29, 2017. (WOAI)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s