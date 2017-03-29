Man who attacked ICE agent during Austin arrest pleads guilty

Related Coverage ICE officer injured while making arrest in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 23-year-old undocumented immigrant who attacked an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer last month pleaded guilty Wednesday in Austin to the assault.

At around 6:05 a.m. on Feb. 10, Hugo Baltazar-Ramirez was pulled over by the ICE agent at US 183 and Woodland Village Drive. Austin Police Department rushed to the scene after the ICE officer radioed that the suspect was grabbing for his gun.

When the APD officers arrived, they found two women who had warrants out for their arrest — both for open container violations — and were arrested as well. The ICE officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Baltazar-Ramirez, who is facing up to 20 years in prison, is still in federal custody while he awaits sentencing. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the assault.

“This was a situation where ICE agents, federal agents, were here conducting an operation,” APD Interim Police Chief Brian Manley said at a press conference after the incident. “They have full jurisdiction and they’re allowed to do that and they got in a circumstance where they needed help and we will always help a fellow officer especially when we’re receiving the reports we received today.”

Fifty-one foreign nationals were arrested that week in the Austin-area, as part of ICE operations that resulted in almost 700 arrests nationwide.