Man in his 70s critically injured in crash on SH 71 in Bee Cave

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 70s has critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 71 near Vail Divide in Bee Cave.

Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the 16700 block of West SH 71 at around 5:43 p.m. Three others injured in the crash refused medical treatment.

Medics say the critically injured man was initially trapped in the vehicle. The Department of Public Safety says traffic is being diverted around the crash; expect delays.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information.