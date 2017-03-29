Man in his 70s critically injured in crash on SH 71 in Bee Cave

By Published:
A man was critically injured after a crash on SH 71 at the Vail Divide on March 29, 2017 (Courtesy/Mark Schwend)
A man was critically injured after a crash on SH 71 at the Vail Divide on March 29, 2017 (Courtesy/Mark Schwend)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 70s has critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 71 near Vail Divide in Bee Cave.

Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the 16700 block of West SH 71 at around 5:43 p.m. Three others injured in the crash refused medical treatment.

Medics say the critically injured man was initially trapped in the vehicle. The Department of Public Safety says traffic is being diverted around the crash; expect delays.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information. 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s