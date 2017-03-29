Making Spring Cleaning More Bareable

Chances are if you haven’t already, you have spring cleaning on your to-do list. So to make it go quicker and easier this year, we have enlisted the help of the experts.   Jodi Bart Holzband of Sparefoot.com dropped by to help keep us nice and neat.  Sparefoot.com is online market place for storage space, where you can search by price, and location.  Her first tip is to declutter while you go, such as a trash, or donation pile to keep you more organized.  Next prioritize by making a plan on what area of your house is most important to clean first.  This will help in feeling more accomplished, and not getting too frustrated.

For more information go to https://www.sparefoot.com/

 

