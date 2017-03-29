Learn to Make the Perfect Picnic Coleslaw

A picnic dinner with music, the beauty of nature and our awesome Austin skyline as a backdrop all while benefiting the beautiful parks along Waller Creek.

Sounds pretty perfect to me. There will be several fantastic local restaurants offering picnic baskets for sale or you can pack your own. Sharon Mays of participating restaurant Baby Greens stopped by to show us how to make the perfect coleslaw for a picnic! You will need purple cabbage, green cabbage, carrots, radishes, sugar snap peas, pumpkin seeds, lemon juice, and olive oil.

The 5th annual Waller Creek pop up Picnic is happening Saturday April 8th from 6:30 until 10.

Go to wallercreekpicnic.org for more on purchasing a picnic basket ahead of time or feel free to pack your own.