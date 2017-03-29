Learn to Make the Perfect Picnic Coleslaw

By Published:

A picnic dinner with music, the beauty of nature and our awesome Austin skyline as a backdrop all while benefiting the beautiful parks along Waller Creek.
Sounds pretty perfect to me. There will be several fantastic local restaurants offering picnic baskets for sale or you can pack your own. Sharon Mays of participating restaurant Baby Greens stopped by to show us how to make the perfect coleslaw for a picnic! You will need purple cabbage, green cabbage, carrots, radishes, sugar snap peas, pumpkin seeds, lemon juice, and olive oil.

The 5th annual Waller Creek pop up Picnic is happening Saturday April 8th from 6:30 until 10.
Go to wallercreekpicnic.org for more on purchasing a picnic basket ahead of time or feel free to pack your own.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s