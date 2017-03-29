Learn to Make La Rosa Cocktail

With a reputation for sophistication, style and a little sparkle after the sun goes down, Sophias is a hot spot for a great dinner, supper club style, and of course the perfect cocktail to go along with it.

General Manager and Sommelier Kyle Nathan was in the studio to make their popular La Rosa cocktail. The drink features Ketel One vodka, prosecco, pink grapefruit, strawberry and lemon. Sophias is located on West 6th street. For more information go to sophiasaustin.com or call 512-580-9990.

