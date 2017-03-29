Justin Timberlake will headline F1 in October

Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake dances during the Memphis Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony after being inducted Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How do you top Taylor Swift? Circuit of the America’s says Justin Timberlake will do it on Oct. 21 when he headlines this year’s Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Timberlake just won his tenth Grammy and has been one of TIME Magazine’s ‘Most Influential Men of the World’ twice. He’s also an accomplished actor and a former member of NSYNC.

Last year’s performance by Swift broke COTA’s record attendance when 269,000 people attended.

Three-day weekend passes, which include access to the concert, will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. CT at CircuitofTheAmericas.com. Three-day tickets will be available for purchase starting at $159 if purchased prior to July 4.

