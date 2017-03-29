Justin Timberlake will headline F1 in October

AUSTIN (KXAN) — How do you top Taylor Swift? Circuit of the America’s says Justin Timberlake will do it on Oct. 21 when he headlines this year’s Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Timberlake just won his tenth Grammy and has been one of TIME Magazine’s ‘Most Influential Men of the World’ twice. He’s also an accomplished actor and a former member of NSYNC.

Last year’s performance by Swift broke COTA’s record attendance when 269,000 people attended.

Three-day weekend passes, which include access to the concert, will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. CT at CircuitofTheAmericas.com. Three-day tickets will be available for purchase starting at $159 if purchased prior to July 4.