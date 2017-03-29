Inexpensive Ways to Spruce Up Your Home!

We know the change in season makes you want to start anew with many things, like your home. But a total redesign is expensive and time consuming. CEO and founder of Havenly, Lee Mayer joined us with some quick ways to spruce up that are time and budget friendly. She said the biggest way you can save money is to reuse! Her first suggestion was to keep your pillow inserts and just replace the pillow cover. It’s an easy way to jazz up your home and keep it in style and in season. Lee’s next tip was to recycle your dinnerware. She suggested using them to add a pop of color on open shelving or maybe even a wall collage. Next she told us that candles were an easy and budget friendly way to spruce up a coffee table or a bookshelf. Look for candles with a pop of color or a fun design for an easy makeover. Lastly she told us to use throws to revamp our couch! Buying a whole new sofa can be expensive, so she recommended giving it a new look with a fun spring throw!

Go to havenly.com for more on their design services and to get help in finding your style.