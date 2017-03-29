How to Incorporate Super Foods into Your Beauty Routine



From kale to Brussels sprouts, we know eating them is good for us, but they can also work wonders when applied to the skin and hair. Beauty blogger Celia San Miguel stopped by with a lineup of super products containing super foods to show us what they can do for us.

— SheaMoisture Superfruit Complex bath & body collection (the superfoods are goji berries and guavas)

— Manuka Doctor ApiClear line (the superfood here is manuka honey)

— PHYTO Phytospecific Cleansing Care Cream (the superfood here is buckthorn berries)

— Origins Plantscription Powerful Lifting Concentrate (the superfood here is artichoke)

— H2O+ Beauty Aquadefense collection (the superfood here is matcha tea)

For more of Celia’s beauty tips check her out online at sickathanaverage.com.