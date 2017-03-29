Go Head Over Shoulders for this Spring Trend!

It’s a spring trend that’s head and definitely shoulders above the rest. Stephanie Coultress O’Neill owns Estilo Boutique and she stopped by to show us how the shoulders are taking charge this season. The first look she gave us was a grey flutter sleeve top paired with pinstripe shorts and a black heel. She told us this is the perfect top for spring, because it shows off the shoulders and the ruffles add a bit of romance and femininity. The next model was wearing a one shoulder top, which was popular in the 90’s, but Stephanie says it is back! She paired it with some blush jeans, black pumps, and a studded clutch. L’astly she showed us a body con dress with shoulder cutouts. It’s the perfect was to stay classy and show a little skin!

Estilo is location on Exposition Boulevard.

Go to estiloboutique.com for more or call them at 512-236-0488.