Ford recalls 440K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble

FILE - In thie July 1, 2012 file photo, the Ford logo is seen on cars for sale at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Ill.
FILE - In thie July 1, 2012 file photo, the Ford logo is seen on cars for sale at a Ford dealership in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

DETROIT (AP) – Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly.

The first recall covers over 230,000 Escape SUVs, Fiesta ST subcompacts, Fusion midsize cars and Transit Connect vans with 1.6-Liter turbocharged engines from 2013 through 2015.

The company says engines can overheat, causing the cylinder head to crack and leak oil that can catch fire. Ford has 29 reports of fires, but no injuries.

Owners can keep driving the vehicles but should go to a dealer if the cars overheat or frequently need coolant.

The company also is adding 211,000 vehicles to a previous recall to replace faulty door latches. That recall covers the 2014 Fiesta and the 2013 and 2014 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ.

