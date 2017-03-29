Eastside Memorial High seniors facing expensive hurdles to prom

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eastside Memorial High School seniors about to head out into the world have one last big school celebration ahead of them: prom.

But instead of shopping for dresses and finding dates, students at Eastside, located at 1012 Arthur Stiles Rd., aren’t sure they’ll even have a prom.

The student body, responsible for raising the money to pay for the festivities, recently found out they would also have to help pay for graduation. They have about $1,600 now, but will need $10,000 for everything. Graduation costs include chords, flowers and decorations.

“I just want to have fun to remember this school, because this has been my school since freshman year,” said senior, Toni Hernandez. ” I just want to remember it as that place.”

Senior class president Alexia Zamarron says it was their class that kept the school open when it was facing closure, “We just need a little help now and then, because no one pays attention that Eastside is a good school.”

They say they’ll do whatever it takes to raise the money and give their classmates a prom to remember.

“I wanted to cry, but then was like, crying’s not going to do anything, so I tried as much as I could to help figure out fundraisers,” said Hernandez. “Since I was little I’ve always dreamed of feeling like a princess for one night! Besides my wedding of course.”

So far they’ve had car washes, bake sales and garage sales. Now they’ve set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for prom.

“I would want it to look like a special night.” said Hernandez. “Just walk in and have everything in that image in your mind forever.”