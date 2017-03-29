Early Wednesday morning storm blows through with strong winds, lightning strikes

Lightning over Austin as seen by the Austonian camera (KXAN photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As storms rolled through late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, only a few warnings were issued.

As of 3 a.m., the only report of damage KXAN has confirmed is some roof damage to a building just east of Llano. One person tells KXAN the damage was on a business located in the 600 block of Highway 29.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Milam County just before 3 a.m. and remains in effect until 4:30 a.m. The National Weather Service confirms parts of Milam County saw 70 mph winds. Most of the KXAN viewing area is under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 4 a.m.

As the storm moved through the Austin metro area, at 3:10 a.m., the KXAN First Warning Team says there were 458 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes along this line of thunderstorms in the span of 10 minutes. A couple of house fire calls were reported in Austin around 2:30 a.m. that might have been lightning related, although it appears the damage was minimal.

A full recap of how quickly the storm moved through our area on KXAN New Today starting at 4:30 a.m.

House fire call on West 30th Street in Austin on March 29, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam)
