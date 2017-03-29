Drivers in Round Rock say trying to merge onto Louis Henna Blvd. is dangerous

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — Drivers in Round Rock have been feeling the increase in traffic for years. Some residents say that merging onto certain sections of Louis Henna Boulevard has become dangerous.

Brenda Schroeder knows exactly what awaits her when she leaves her home to travel on State Highway 45 and Louis Henna Boulevard in Round Rock. “Trying to get out between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. is like a zoo.”

According to Schroeder, during peak travel times, the traffic flow is so intense drivers are unable to turn onto the frontage road from Warner Ranch Drive because of fast traveling traffic. “You have the access road here and 45 coming off right here. You have to take a chance and you have to get out there and speed to get going.”

Schroeder says getting onto the road is one thing, but once she’s able to merge onto Louis Henna Boulevard she’s forced to go straight and make a U-turn because delays are so heavy she can’t change lanes in time before the A.W. Grimes signal light changes. She’s often left relying on the kindness of strangers.

“If you get a nice person to let you through that’s good.”

Officials with the city of Round Rock told KXAN they looked at the area in question and they determined that a signal light will not help since Warner Ranch Drivers is a T-intersection with the SH 45 frontage road and because it’s so close to the A.W. Grimes signal. Officials say a merging lane would not work because SH 45 exits right near Warner Ranch.

In the meantime, Schroeder reminds herself most drivers are all trying to get to the same place. “Can’t blame ’em, they want to get home and we want to get home.”