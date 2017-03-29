DIY Marbled Nails

We are talking about the most popular trends in nail art, that are guaranteed to look so good it might make you lose your marbles. Meghanna Rosales of Nails Y’all always has a great DIY, and she joined us in studio to show us how to achieve the marbled look. She said stone nails are really big right now. To get a marbled look you will start with a base coat on your nails, and two thin coats of black, and white polish. Then squish some saran wrap into a ball, the more weird edges the better. Next take the white polish and make a little dot into some foil. You can now use your saran wrap ball as a stamp to lightly dip into the white polish. Then dab your base coat nails back and forth between the white and black polish to get that marbled look. After your nails have dried you can top coat it with a little glam, like a metallic color.

You can go to http://www.nailsyall.com/ for more information.