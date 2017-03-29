Burnet woman kidnapped, sexually assaulted by registered sex offender

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — A registered sex offender is back in jail after police say he broke into a woman’s apartment in Burnet and sexually assaulted her in front of her two children.

Burnet police say the incident happened on Tuesday around 8 p.m. in the city’s northeast side. The victim told police a man, later identified as 55-year-old Danny Cude, sexually assaulted her multiple times. Police say he also held a knife up to her throat while threatening to kill her and her children.

When police arrived at the victim’s apartment, they found the woman and her two children standing at the front door while Cude was standing behind them. Officers were able to “talk Cude down,” and he was arrested without further incident.

Chief of Police Paul Nelson tells KXAN this was a random attack and the suspect did not live near the victim.

According to the Texas DPS Sex Offender Registry, Cude spent seven years in prison for attempt to commit sexual assault in 1999. His risk level was determined to be “low.” Court records show he was arrested in 2014 for failing to register as a sex offender — at the time he hadn’t registered in seven years.

DPS records shows he was able to stop registering as a sex offender in January of this year. Chief Nelson says when they arrested the suspect he stated he no longer had to register. The department is currently looking into Cude’s sex offender status as well.

Cude is currently in the Burnet County Jail charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual assault.