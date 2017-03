AUSTIN (KXAN) — A boy has potentially serious injuries after being hit by a car near Austin High School Wednesday.

Austin-Travis County EMS say the crash happened in the 1700 block of West Cesar Chavez Street at around 4:38 p.m.

The boy was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center. Austin police say the driver remained at the scene.

