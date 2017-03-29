Body Shaping with Water Assisted Lipo

It’s liposuction as you probably have not seen it before. Dr. Deidre Rhoad dropped in to tell us about their unique way for shaping and contouring the body. She explained that they use a water assisted lipo technique. This is lipo that involves a cannula that is inserted into a particular area of the body. It uses a very small incision, along with the injection of an anesthetic that is non-painful. Water assisted lipo sprays a general stream of water that loosens up fat while being suctioned up. This allows for quicker recovery, and is easier on patients. This is a minimal invasive technique that can be used to treat places like the abdomen, back, arms, and legs. She said this can be a one session process for all their patients.

For more information go to http://www.rhoadtobeauty.com/

