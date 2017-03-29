Arrests down during Texas Relays

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The early morning storm hit as thousands are in Austin for the 90th Texas Relays. Organizers expect 7,800 competitors and 20,000 fans from 37 states and 20 countries to be here for the country’s second largest track competition.

For UT’s track and field coach, the Relays are a chance to recruit top athletes.

“It’s one thing to look at stats but it’s one thing to watch them compete and carry themselves on and off the track I think is important,” says Mario Sategena, UT Head Track and Field Coach.

It’s also an event that used to see dozens of people arrested downtown but Austin Police say a new strategy has changed that. In years past, there were large fights inside the former Highland Mall and businesses closing for the weekend. Arrests reached an all-time high of 86 in 2014.

Arrests per year of Texas Relays 2012 : 36 arrested

: 36 arrested 2013 : 22 arrested

: 22 arrested 2014 : 86 arrested

: 86 arrested 2015 : 9 arrested

: 9 arrested 2016: 5 arrested

That’s when Austin Police decided to change their strategy for dealing with the large crowds downtown during the Texas Relays which resulted in only five arrests last year. They brought in their crowd control team to Sixth Street and have downtown command officers near Fifth and Seventh Street bars.

“We coordinate with University of Texas Police, Barton Creek Mall, Austin Community College because these are other areas where people go to hang out and share experiences and we talk to everyone and we have a plan,” says Jason Dusterhoft, APD Assistant Police Chief, Downtown Command.

The Relays also lead to more traffic and street closures. The biggest is East Sixth Street on Friday and Saturday between the Interstate 35 frontage road and Brazos.

