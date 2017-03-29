American Bank of Commerce robbed in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a person who robbed the American Bank of Commerce in south Austin Wednesday morning.

The robbery call came in at 2201 W. Ben White Blvd. just before noon. Police say a man came in, demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

While trying to get away, police say the man may have fired one shot from his gun. He drove away in a red Dodge pickup truck. No one was hurt during the robbery.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while they investigate.