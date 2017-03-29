Akins High School’s namesake dies

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longtime educator and Akins High School namesake, Dr. Charles Akins has passed away.

Dr. Akins’ teaching career began in 1959, and within three years he was honored as Anderson’s Teacher of the Year. As schools began to integrate, Dr. Akins was selected to be the first African-American teacher in newly desegregated Johnston High School in 1964.

In 1973, he was selected as the first principal of the new L.C. Anderson High School—where he would remain for the next 10 years before becoming an assistant superintendent with the district.

When Austin ISD built a new high school in south Austin, they voted to name it after Dr. Akins. W. Charles Akins High School opened its doors to students in August of 2000.

Dr. Akin was 84 years old.