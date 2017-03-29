ACC employee placed on leave over fondling accusations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An employee at Austin Community College has been placed on administrative leave while officials investigate claims the employee fondled a person.

ACC says others have come forward with reports of inappropriate behavior by the employee.

An email sent out to students and staff says a criminal trespass warning will be issued against the employee, who has not been identified. “ACC takes this type of incident very seriously and encourages students and employees to report inappropriate conduct,” the statement said.

ACC has not said at which of its campuses the incident happened.

Students were urged by the college to report incidents to ACC District police at 512-223-1231 or ACC’s Title IX Compliance Office at 512-223-0045.