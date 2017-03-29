A Yummy Recipe for Cream Puffs!

By Published:

It’s all cream puffs all the time at Cream Whiskers, where the owners decided a cream puff was the perfect dessert for those of us who want just a little something sweet, but nothing too sugary. Ahmed stopped by to show us how to prepare one of these adorable and tasty little tidbits. To make the dough you start by mixing 3/4 cup water with 1/2 cup butter and bring it to a slow boil. Add a little bit of salt and then when it starts to boil dump all the flour in and stir it until the flour has dissolved. You wait for the dough to cool, then add 4 eggs one at a time. Pipe them on a tray and stick them in the oven! To make the filling you add 300 grams of whipping cream, 80 grams of powdered sugar, and 3 grams of vanilla to a bowl and mix it all together!

Cream Whiskers is located at 2222 Rio Grande.
Go to CreamWhiskers.com to see their menu or to place an order. You can also call them at 512-394-7657.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s