A Yummy Recipe for Cream Puffs!

It’s all cream puffs all the time at Cream Whiskers, where the owners decided a cream puff was the perfect dessert for those of us who want just a little something sweet, but nothing too sugary. Ahmed stopped by to show us how to prepare one of these adorable and tasty little tidbits. To make the dough you start by mixing 3/4 cup water with 1/2 cup butter and bring it to a slow boil. Add a little bit of salt and then when it starts to boil dump all the flour in and stir it until the flour has dissolved. You wait for the dough to cool, then add 4 eggs one at a time. Pipe them on a tray and stick them in the oven! To make the filling you add 300 grams of whipping cream, 80 grams of powdered sugar, and 3 grams of vanilla to a bowl and mix it all together!

Cream Whiskers is located at 2222 Rio Grande.

Go to CreamWhiskers.com to see their menu or to place an order. You can also call them at 512-394-7657.