A Recipe for a Royal Cocktail

It’s a drink worthy of royalty, but then, most cocktails at The Roosevelt Room are. Alex Shoemaker stopped by show us how to make the intriguing Queen’s Park Swizzle. To start grab 6 to 12 leaves of mint and put them at the bottom of the glass. Then add lime juice and simple syrup and muddle it together. Next add 2 oz rum and pack the glass with ice. Swizzle it around and then top it off with some bitters!

The Roosevelt Room is on West 5th Street.

Go to therooseveltroomatx.com to check them out online or call 512-494-4094 for more information.