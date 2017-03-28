Woman pleads guilty to smuggling Mexican woman she used as sex surrogate into US

NBC News Published:
Esthela Clark (NBC News photo)
Esthela Clark (NBC News photo)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (NBC News) — A Florida woman is facing up to 20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty Monday to forced labor in a bizarre human smuggling case.

Esthela Clark, 47, of Jacksonville, admitted that she paid $3,000 to smuggle a woman into the United States from Mexico in 2012 to use her as a surrogate mother.

Prosecutors say Clark told the woman there would be medical supervision for the surrogacy, but instead held her against her will, abused her and forced her to do housekeeping labor.

Clark also used her boyfriend’s sperm from used condoms to try and get the woman pregnant. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says, when that didn’t work, the victim was forced to have sex with two men.

Prosecutors say between December 2012 and January 2015, the woman was fed a diet of only beans and was forced to sleep on a dining room floor. She lost 65 pounds.

Clark was arrested in 2015 after someone living nearby called authorities when she saw the victim doing chores, and showing signs of abuse.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s