VIDEO: APD assistant chief going 92 mph dodges speeding ticket

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s chief of police is in response mode after it came to light that an assistant chief of police received a warning after an officer clocked him going 92 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Interim Chief of Police Brian Manley says on Feb. 18, Asst. Chief Chris McIlvain was pulled over for speeding on North MoPac Expressway near Braker Lane. The Austin police officer said his radar showed McIlvain going 27 miles above the posted speed limit. When the officer told McIlvain how fast he was going, he responds, “Holy mackarel.”

At the time, McIlvain was off-duty but driving a city-owned vehicle to Waco. Before the officer walked away, McIlvain said he was trying to get up to Waco to make it for a University of Kansas game. The officer issued his superior a warning citation and let him go on his way — the entire stop lasted less than 30 seconds.

Manley says when he was made aware of the traffic stop last week, he spoke to the officer who conducted the traffic stop to see if he gave McIlvain preferential treatment.

“I asked him whether or not he would’ve handled that the same way if it were a citizen or someone else, would they have received a warning? The officer indicated they would not have, so I let him know that he would need to issue a ticket to Chief McIlvain, because we have to hold ourselves to the same standard as we would anyone else in this community,” said Manley.

McIlvain has officially been issued a speeding ticket.

In a letter sent to the entire Austin Police Department staff Tuesday, Manley reiterates that his department must “comply with all laws, including the traffic code.”

