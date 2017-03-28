Unsolved Fredericksburg murder could get tipster up to $16,000

Related Coverage State offering more reward money for unsolved cases

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas (KXAN) — The death of a woman who was found in her Fredericksburg home after a fire was determined to be a homicide in 2007 is still unsolved. Since then, the Texas Department of Public Safety has had few leads as to who killed her.

DPS is now asking for the public’s help to find Linda Muegge’s killer. Muegge, 55, was the owner of The Peasant Kitchen catering business at the time of her death. Police

learned she returned to her home from a yoga class around 5:30 p.m. on the evening of May 14, 2007. Around 7:50 p.m., witnesses reported that her house was on fire.

Muegge was found in the home after the fire was put out. An autopsy determined she died from blunt force trauma.

DPS is offering $6,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the cold case. The Gillespie County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $10,000.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

The state is hoping the lure of money will help them solve more cold cases. Last month, the Office of the Governor, DPS and Texas Crime Stoppers launched a new reward program related to the Texas Ranger Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program.

The higher reward amount will only be paid if the tip is submitted before the next case is featured, which happens monthly.

Individuals also can submit information through the Texas Ranger Cold Case website or contact the DPS Missing Persons Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.