TxDOT seeks community input on widening of FM 2001 in Kyle

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Department of Transportation is asking for public comment on the proposed widening and realignment of Farm to Market 2001 from Interstate 35 to State Highway 21.

A meeting will be held beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Studio Estates Club House, located at 6880 Goforth Rd. in Kyle.

The 8.5 mile project would eliminate the 90-degree turns on FM 2001 and connect the road north and south of SH 21, improving travel times for commuters and emergency vehicles. Sidewalk improvements and bike lanes are also being considered.

The estimated total cost of the project is $35.5 million.

In December 2016, 15-year-old Michael Mince had just left the gas station at the corner of Farm to Market 2001 and State Highway 21 when he was hit by the truck as he was walking westbound on FM 2001. Neighbors told KXAN at the time that they had long complained about the stretch of road.