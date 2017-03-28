Traffic stop along I-35 leads police to stolen Social Security cards

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating a case involving two people accused of credit card abuse and identity theft.

On Wednesday, March 8, at approximately 12:25 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop along Interstate 35 in Williamson County. While deputies spoke to the driver, 28-year-old Anthony Bothwell, and his passenger, 26-year-old Deante Gordon, they determined the two showed “deception.”

When authorities searched their vehicle, they found a couple Xanax pills, 67 gift cards, stolen Social Security cards and nearly 100 clothing items that still had tags.

Police say Gordon tried to run away, but she was arrested a short time later. Bothwell was arrested without incident. Both Gordon and Bothwell have pending warrants from other agencies and are linked to other cases of identity theft.