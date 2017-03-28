Strawberry Shortcake with a Twist

Strawberry Shortcake is a classic crowd pleaser, but I bet you’ve never seen it like this before. Elizabeth Van Huffel of Local Savour joined us with a magical rendition of this favorite dessert. She says her trick is to use a biscuit instead of cake!

Ingredients

for the biscuits

2cups all purpose unbleached white flour

1Tablespoons baking powder

1Tablespoons sugar plus a little extra for sprinkling

1/2teaspoon sea salt

1/4teaspoon ground nutmeg

6Tablespoon unsalted butter – chopped and cold

3/4cup milk – I used 2%

1medium lemon zest and juice

1pound fresh strawberries

for the whipped cream

1cup fresh whipping cream

1can (13.5 ounces) coconut milk refrigerated – water removed

2Tablespoons sugar

1/2cup toasted coconut optional for serving

Instructions

for the biscuits

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. In a large bowl combine flour, baking powder, salt and nutmeg. Next combine the butter in with the dry ingredients either using a food processor or cutting with two knives or pastry knife until mixture resembles bread crumbs. Do this step quickly to keep butter from melting. Next add milk, lemon juice and lemon zest together in a small and stir well. Then slowly add liquid mixture into the flour mix and stir until well combined. Line a cookie sheet with a silpat or parchment paper. Divide dough into 8 to 10 even pieces by dropping with a spoon onto the prepared cookie sheet creating your biscuits. Sprinkle the tops of each one with a little sugar and place into the oven. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until lightly golden on top. Remove from oven and set on a rack to cool.

for the whipped cream

Remove well chilled coconut milk from the refrigerator. Open gently as to not shake, use a spoon to scoop out the creamy top of the milk leaving behind the water. Add this into the mixing bowl. Next add the cream and sugar and place on high speed. Combine together for 5-8 minutes – until desired fluffiness is reached and set aside. To serve: Split biscuits in half horizontally and place bottom half in to the serving bowl. Add a few slices of strawberries then top with a dollop of whip cream. Add another layer of strawberries and whipped cream. Place the top half of the biscuit on top followed by one more small dollop of whipped cream and a sprinkle of toasted coconut. Continue process with the other biscuits and serve.

Once they are ready you cut the biscuit in half and layer it with strawberries and coconut whipped cream and you have the perfect little strawberry shortcake!

Of course you can go to localsavour.com to see what’s fresh at the market and to check out Elizabeth’s delicious recipes including the one we’ve made today.